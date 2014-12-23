Dec 23 Apr Energy Plc :

* Libya operations remain suspended and, as previously advised, will have a material, adverse impact on group's financial performance in 2014

* No certainty that ratification will be secured, and Libya operations recommenced in near-term

* Continues to assess a number of strategic options available to group in relation to libyan contract

* Revenues for year are expected to be approximately $490 mln

* Adjusted EBITDA expected to be approximately 500-600 bps below previous guidance

* Anticipates non-cash charge of up to approximately $40 million, primarily reflecting accelerated expense of unamortised mobilisation/ demobilisation costs in respect of libya

* Timing of these charges will be determined through year-end financial closing process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: