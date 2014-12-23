Dec 23 Apr Energy Plc :
* Libya operations remain suspended and, as previously
advised, will have a material, adverse impact on group's
financial performance in 2014
* No certainty that ratification will be secured, and Libya
operations recommenced in near-term
* Continues to assess a number of strategic options
available to group in relation to libyan contract
* Revenues for year are expected to be approximately $490
mln
* Adjusted EBITDA expected to be approximately 500-600 bps
below previous guidance
* Anticipates non-cash charge of up to approximately $40
million, primarily reflecting accelerated expense of unamortised
mobilisation/ demobilisation costs in respect of libya
* Timing of these charges will be determined through
year-end financial closing process
