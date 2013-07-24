July 24 APR Energy PLC : * 240mw of new diesel contracts during the second quarter * Revenue of $87.2 million during the first half of the year * At 30 June 2013, total fleet capacity was 1,607mw (December 2012: 1,311mw) * At June 30 order book of over 14,439 mw-months * Anticipates operating profits to be similarly skewed toward the second half * Guidance remains unchanged for 2013 * Revenues for 2013 will be second half weighted Source text for Eikon: