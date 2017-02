(Corrects company name in headline)

April 19 APR Energy PLC : * UBS cuts APR Ener g y price target to 860P from 1,110P * UBS downgrades APR Ener g y to sell from neutral For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580 (Reporting by Rachel Chitra)