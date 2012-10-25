DuPont settles lawsuits over Teflon-making chemical leak
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
Oct 25 Temporary power provider APR Energy Plc said quarterly revenue fell about 5 percent and that full-year profit would be at the lower end of market estimates as the start of certain operations and contract wins were delayed.
The company, whose turnkey power plants are used to supplement base-load capacity, disaster relief or unscheduled outages, said revenue was $54 million for the third quarter.
"Some contract wins have been slower to finalise than management's original expectations," APR Energy said.
"Moreover, the start dates of revenue earning operations for a number of contracts were delayed until later in the quarter."
Bigger rival Aggreko Plc said last week weakness in emerging markets would hit growth next year.
APR Energy said total fleet capacity was 1,250 MW as on Sept. 30, up from 1,052 MW at the end of June.
It has won 369 MW of new contracts and 589 MW of contract extensions this year.
APR Energy shares, which have lost about a third of their value this year, closed at 685 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.
OTTAWA, Feb 13 When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.