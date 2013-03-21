March 21 APR Energy Plc, the temporary
power provider, reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit,
helped by new contracts amid higher demand for quick energy in
developing markets.
The company, whose turbines and diesel generators lit up
Japan in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake, said its order
backlog grew 80 percent to 11,592 megawatt-months in the year
ended Dec. 31.
The company, which issued a profit warning in October as the
start of certain operations and contract wins were delayed, said
pro-forma pretax profit rose to $63.3 million from $57.3 million
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $265.7 million on a pro-forma
basis.
A provider of turnkey power plants for electricity
shortfalls, disaster relief and major events, APR's clients are
mostly located in developing markets such as Argentina, Burkina
Faso and Yemen where demand for quick energy has been
increasing.
APR Energy's total fleet capacity, which indicates how well
the company can meet energy demand, rose 46 percent to 1,311
megawatts.
APR shares closed at 824 pence on the London Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.