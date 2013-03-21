March 21 APR Energy Plc, the temporary power provider, reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by new contracts amid higher demand for quick energy in developing markets.

The company, whose turbines and diesel generators lit up Japan in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake, said its order backlog grew 80 percent to 11,592 megawatt-months in the year ended Dec. 31.

The company, which issued a profit warning in October as the start of certain operations and contract wins were delayed, said pro-forma pretax profit rose to $63.3 million from $57.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $265.7 million on a pro-forma basis.

A provider of turnkey power plants for electricity shortfalls, disaster relief and major events, APR's clients are mostly located in developing markets such as Argentina, Burkina Faso and Yemen where demand for quick energy has been increasing.

APR Energy's total fleet capacity, which indicates how well the company can meet energy demand, rose 46 percent to 1,311 megawatts.

APR shares closed at 824 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.