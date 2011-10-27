* Third-quarter sales up 64 percent to $57.5 mln

* Adjusted net income $13.8 mln

* Sees full-year net income beating market views

* In partnership with Pratt and Whitney on dual fuel turbines (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 27 U.S.-based temporary power provider APR Energy reported a 63 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said profit for the full year would come in above market views.

Demand for services provided by companies such as Britain's Aggreko and market number two APR has been buoyed as rising power demand in developing countries outstrips economic growth, but supply remains hamstrung by lack of financing and the time required to install permanent power capacity.

Third-quarter revenue rose to $57.5 million, APR said on Thursday, adding the monthly revenue run rate continued to increase through the quarter as additional contracted megawatts came on line.

Adjusted net income for the period was $13.8 million, and the company expects full-year net income to beat market views.

"The rapid growth of the company, robust order book and strength of its new business pipeline, places APR Energy in a good position to meet market expectations for the full year," APR said.

Its shares closed at 1,085 pence in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Hulmes)