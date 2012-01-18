* Sees Q4 reported revenue at $93 million

* Sees full-year adjusted net income in line with mkt views

* Sees continued strong revenue growth in 2012

* 2012 new fleet investment expected to be $230 to $260 million

* Total fleet capacity as at Dec 31 rises to 900 MW vs 358 MW (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Jan 18 U.S.-based APR Energy reported strong fourth-quarter results on the back of continued demand for temporary power in developing countries, and the company said it was on track for further sales growth in 2012.

Demand for services provided by companies such as Britain's Aggreko and market number two APR has been buoyed as rising power demand in developing countries outstrips economic growth, but supply remains hamstrung by lack of financing and the time required to install permanent power capacity.

APR said on Wednesday it expects reported sales of $93 million for the fourth quarter, leading to full-year sales growth of about 65 percent. It expects adjusted net income for the full-year in line with current market views.

"The company enters 2012 well positioned to capitalise on the significant structural demand for power solutions, particularly in developing markets," APR said. "The commercial pipeline remains robust with significant opportunities in new contract wins and existing contract extensions."

The company said it expects to invest $230 million to $260 million in new fleet capacity in 2012. Total fleet capacity had risen to 900 megawatt (MW) as at Dec 31, up from 358 MW in 2010.

APR Energy shares were listed in London last September after the company was acquired by Horizon Acquisition, a vehicle of Pizza Express and Punch Taverns co-founder Hugh Osmond.

Shares in the company closed at 1038 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at just over 810 million pounds ($1.24 billion).

($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair)