* Pro-forma 2011 sales up 69 pct to $212.8 mln

* Pro-forma pretax profit up 91 pct to $57 mln

* New project awards to date in 2012 of 284 MW

* Confident that 2012 will be a year of continued growth

* Recommending a dividend for 2011 of 10 pence per share (Adds details)

LONDON, April 16 U.S.-based temporary power provider APR Energy reported a full-year profit above expectations and said it was on track for further growth in 2012.

"We have had a good start to 2012 with 284 megawatts of new contracts won to date, as well as several contract extensions, and we maintain a strong commercial pipeline," Chief Executive John Campion said in a statement on Monday.

"We are well positioned to capitalise on the substantial market demand for temporary power solutions and are confident that 2012 will be a year of continued growth for APR."

Rising power demand in developing countries, where supply remains hamstrung by a lack of financing and the time required to install permanent capacity, has pushed up demand for services provided by companies like Britain's Aggreko and market number two APR.

Pro-forma pretax profit for the 12 months ending Dec 31, 2011 rose 91 percent to $57 million, on sales 69 percent higher at $212.8 million. Analysts were looking for a profit of $50.7 million on sales of $207.2, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Last month, APR reported a summary of preliminary results, but said full audited figures would only be published in April, a month behind schedule. The company blamed the delay on "complexities in reporting," but confirmed results were in line with forecasts at the time.

Shares in APR closed at 919.5 pence on Friday in London. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Sandle)