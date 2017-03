Jan 27 APR Energy PLC : * Strong Q4 financial and operational performance * 2013 results anticipated to be in line with expectations * Full year revenues up 17 pct to approximately $310 million * Continued high utilisation of 81 pct across the fleet at year end * 36 pct increase in order book to 15,730 mw-months (31 December 2012: 11,592 mw-months) * Strong start to 2014 with extension of 200mw project in libya * 2013 adjusted EPS to reflect weighted average no. of shares of