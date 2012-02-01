* Japan's Tepco to partially end contract with APR on March 31

LONDON, Feb 1 U.S.-based temporary power firm APR Energy said on Wednesday Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will partially terminate its contract with the company by end-March, four months earlier than scheduled.

Last year's earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which knocked out some generation capacity, had landed APR and market leader Aggreko contracts with Tepco.

APR said the early termination would only have a 'marginal' impact on sales for the current year, and added results would be in line with its prior expectations.

"Existing contract provisions related to early termination provide for payment of a substantial portion of the remaining rental fees to APR, so that any impact on APR Energy's revenues this year would be marginal," the company said.

Shares in APR, however, were down about 7 percent at 1012 pence at 0810 GMT.

The partial contract termination applies only to the APR installation at the Hitachinaka power station, which comprises 83 megawatt (MW) of diesel generators and 50 MW of gas turbines.

It does not affect the 70 MW of APR gas turbines that remain in operation at the Yokosuka site, the company said.

APR said it was confident it could redeploy the MW capacity.

Demand for services provided by companies such as Britain's Aggreko and market number two APR has been buoyed as rising power demand in developing countries outstrips economic growth, but supply remains hamstrung by lack of financing and the time required to install permanent power capacity.

(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Sandle)