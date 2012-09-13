UPDATE 2-South Africa grants Barclays Africa immunity in FX rigging probe
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds quotes, details)
Sept 13 Apricus Biosciences Inc : * Biosciences' wholly-owned subsidiary Nexmed (U.S.A.) and Takeda
Pharmaceuticals International GmbH sign exclusive license agreement to market
Vitaros in the United Kingdom * Says deal for undisclosed upfront payment, and milestone payments of up to
35 million euro.
* Door open for banks to apply for immunity (Adds quotes, details)
* Sarepta Therapeutics agrees to sale of priority review voucher for $125m
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc- dosed first patient with BPX-601, first car t-cell product candidate to enter clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: