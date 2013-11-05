UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RHO, Italy Nov 5 Aprilia motobikes will start competing again in the MotoGP Championship in 2016 after last racing in that category in 2004, the chairman of the company that owns the brand said on Tuesday.
"In 2016 Aprilia will return to MotoGP to win and match the success it had in the Superbike. We've got two years of work ahead of us," Roberto Colaninno said on the sidelines of a motorbike fair in Milan.
Colaninno is chairman of Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources