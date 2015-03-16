March 15 Asia Pacific Stock Exchange (APX)said
it upgraded its APeX trading platform with Nasdaq OMX Group
Inc's X-stream Trading technology as well as Genium
FIX.
APX said the upgrade will help it increase its footprint in
the Asian and Australian markets, establishing the exchange as a
competitive, alternative Australian listing and trading
venue.
"With their go-live, they are well on their way to creating
a powerful bridge for capital between China and Australia on a
global scale," said Robert Frojd, Managing Director and Regional
Manager, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Pacific, Nasdaq.
APX is a securities exchange based in Sydney, Australia. It
was launched last year and offers Chinese market participants an
alternative to the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock
exchanges.
