(Adds details on FDA's approval process, paragraphs 2-3 and 20)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 19 U.S. health regulators on
Thursday cleared the way for a type of genetically engineered
Atlantic salmon to be farmed for human consumption - the first
such approval for an animal whose DNA has been scientifically
modified.
Five years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first
declared the product, made by Massachusetts-based AquaBounty
Technologies, to be as safe as conventional farm-raised Atlantic
salmon.
AquaBounty's product will not require special labeling
because it is nutritionally equivalent to conventional
farm-raised Atlantic salmon, the FDA said on Thursday.
AquaBounty developed the salmon by altering its genes so
that it would grow faster than farmed salmon, and expects it
will take about two more years to reach consumers' plates as it
works out distribution. AquaBounty is majority owned by Intrexon
Corp, whose shares were up 7.3 percent at $37.55 in
afternoon trading.
AquaBounty says its salmon can grow to market size in half
the time of conventional salmon, saving time and resources. The
fish is essentially Atlantic salmon with a Pacific salmon gene
for faster growth and a gene from the eel-like ocean pout that
promotes year-round growth.
Activist groups have expressed concerns that genetically
modified foods may pose risks to the environment or public
health. Several on Thursday said they would oppose the sale of
engineered salmon to the public, while some retailers said they
would not carry the fish on store shelves.
Kroger Co, the nation's largest traditional grocery
chain, has "no intention of sourcing or selling genetically
engineered salmon," spokesman Keith Dailey said. Trader Joe's
and Whole Foods Market Inc also confirmed that they do
not intend to carry the product.
Target Corp eliminated farm-raised salmon in favor
of wild-caught salmon in 2010, which spokeswoman Molly Snyder
said was the first step in a long-term commitment to improving
the sustainability of our seafood assortment. "We are not
currently planning to offer genetically engineered salmon,"
Snyder said.
AquaBounty Chief Executive Ronald Stotish said the approval
is "a game-changer that brings healthy and nutritious food to
consumers in an environmentally responsible manner without
damaging the ocean and other marine habitats."
The approval for the fish, to be sold under the AquAdvantage
brand, requires that the salmon be raised only in two designated
land-based and contained hatcheries in Canada and Panama, and
not in the United States. All of the fish will be female, and
reproductively sterile, to prevent inadvertent breeding of the
genetically modified fish with wild salmon, FDA officials said.
The agency on Thursday also issued draft guidelines on how
food manufacturers could identify whether the salmon in their
products are genetically modified. The guidelines state that
such labeling would be voluntary.
Stotish said in an interview that AquaBounty will follow the
FDA's rule for labeling and currently "there would be no
requirement for labeling."
"Frankly, it's an area that we don't have to address today,"
he said.
CREDIBLE EVIDENCE
Dr. William Muir, a professor of genetics at Purdue
University who had urged the government to approve the salmon,
said there is "no credible evidence" that these genetically
modified fish are a risk to either human health or the
environment.
"The current practice of using wild-caught salmon as a food
source is not sustainable, our oceans are overfished," Muir
said.
Muir was among 80 scientists and biotech industry executives
who in 2014 sent a letter to President Barack Obama asking for
administration support for this approval.
AquaBounty's salmon was originally developed as a
fast-growing variety by a group of Canadian public university
scientists over a quarter of a century ago, and the company has
been trying to get regulatory approval for almost two decades,
said Dr. Alison Van Eenennaam of the University of California,
Davis, who served on the 2010 FDA Veterinary Medicine Advisory
Committee which looked at the AquaBounty salmon.
She called the FDA's five-year decision-making process on
the fish "unprecedented" and said the approval was "long
overdue." FDA policy analyst Laura Epstein told reporters that
because the approval was the first of its kind, the agency
wanted "to get everything right" and offer many opportunities
for public comment.
FDA spokeswoman Juli Putman said AquaBounty first began a
conversation with FDA in the mid-1990s. She said the agency
reviewed data and information from the company as it was
submitted, up until July of this year.
Joe Perry, former chair of the European Food Safety
Authority, said European regulators would require a lot more
data than the FDA before giving a similar green light to
engineered salmon.
U.S. consumer and environmental groups also renewed their
opposition to the product.
Patty Lovera, assistant director for Food & Water Watch,
said the group is talking to members of Congress about rolling
back the FDA approval. The group is also considering a lawsuit
to block genetically modified salmon from reaching the market.
Activist group Friends of the Earth estimates that at least
35 other species of genetically engineered fish, along with
chickens, pigs and cows, are under development. The FDA's
decision on salmon may set a precedent that could make approval
for other genetically modified animal species easier.
FDA officials would not comment on whether it has received
any other applications for genetically modified animals.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Tom Polansek in Chicago,
additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Lisa
Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Michele Gershberg,
Christian Plumb, Jonathan Oatis, Grant McCool)