Oct 29 Aqualis ASA

* Q3 operating revenues USD 10.7 million

* Q3 EBIT was negative at USD 1.1 million after USD 1.4 million in one-off costs related to corporate restructuring and listing on Oslo Stock Exchange

* Q3 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was USD 0.3 million

* End-Q3 order backlog USD 22 million

