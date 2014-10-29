BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016
Oct 29 Aqualis ASA
* Q3 operating revenues USD 10.7 million
* Q3 EBIT was negative at USD 1.1 million after USD 1.4 million in one-off costs related to corporate restructuring and listing on Oslo Stock Exchange
* Q3 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was USD 0.3 million
* End-Q3 order backlog USD 22 million
* Sees continued growth in Q4 and throughout 2015
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co