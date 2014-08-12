OSLO Aug 12 Aqualis ASA :
* Strata marine & offshore as, a company controlled by board
member
øystein stray spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 purchased 50
000 000 shares at
NOK 0.80 per share
* Tycoon Industrier AS, a company controlled by board member
Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold 9 523 810
shares at NOK 0.80 per share.
* AS Ferncliff, a company controlled by board member Øystein
Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold 21 476 190 shares at
NOK 0.80 per share. Gross Management AS, a company associated to
board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold
19 000 000 shares at NOK 0.80 per share.
* After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated
companies have a total holding of 195 459 508 shares in Aqualis
ASA representing 15.2%( based on 1 283 873 287 outstanding
shares).
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)