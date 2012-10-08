LONDON Oct 8 The chief executive of Aquarius
Platinum, the fourth-largest platinum miner, has
resigned with immediate effect, the company said on Monday,
giving no reason for his departure.
A replacement for Stuart Murray, who was also chairman of
the miner's principal, South African subsidiary, will be
considered "in due course", it said in a statement.
Aquarius has been hit along with the rest of the South
Africa-focused sector by labour unrest and soaring costs. It was
forced to temporarily suspend operations at its Kroondal mine
last month.
The miner in August reported a full-year loss for the 12
months ended June 30.