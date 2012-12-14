METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 Platinum miners Aquarius Platinum and Impala Platinum will sell a 51 percent stake in their Zimbabwean joint venture to locals in a $550 million deal to meet affirmative action targets, Aquarius said on Friday.
Zimbabwe is demanding foreign-owned companies transfer a 51 percent stake in their local operations to black Zimbabweans, putting its heaviest pressure on mining firms to make the deals.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.