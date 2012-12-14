JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 Platinum miners Aquarius Platinum and Impala Platinum will sell a 51 percent stake in their Zimbabwean joint venture to locals in a $550 million deal to meet affirmative action targets, Aquarius said on Friday.

Zimbabwe is demanding foreign-owned companies transfer a 51 percent stake in their local operations to black Zimbabweans, putting its heaviest pressure on mining firms to make the deals.