(Corrects headline to say mine EBITDA rises vs. previous
quarter)
April 29 Aquarius Platinum Ltd
* Revenue increased by 13% to $60 million (q2 2014: $54
million) in line with higher prices
* Mine ebitda increased 3 fold to $11 million (q2 2014: $4
million)
* Attributable production from operating mines remains ahead
of guidance and was in line compared to quarter ended march
2013, quarter-on-quarter production decreased 4%
* Average pgm basket price increased 2% quarter-on-quarter
in dollar terms, down 11% compared to quarter ended march 2013
* Rand weakened against us dollar by 7% on average
quarter-on-quarter - down 20% compared to pcp
* Whilst aquarius' operations have not been materially
impacted by industry wide strike (plat mile production has been
interrupted), company shares concerns expressed by entire
industry
* Company also noted muted metal price reaction to in excess
of 50% of primary platinum production being interrupted for more
than a quarter of a year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: