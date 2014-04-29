(Corrects headline to say mine EBITDA rises vs. previous quarter)

April 29 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Revenue increased by 13% to $60 million (q2 2014: $54 million) in line with higher prices

* Mine ebitda increased 3 fold to $11 million (q2 2014: $4 million)

* Attributable production from operating mines remains ahead of guidance and was in line compared to quarter ended march 2013, quarter-on-quarter production decreased 4%

* Average pgm basket price increased 2% quarter-on-quarter in dollar terms, down 11% compared to quarter ended march 2013

* Rand weakened against us dollar by 7% on average quarter-on-quarter - down 20% compared to pcp

* Whilst aquarius' operations have not been materially impacted by industry wide strike (plat mile production has been interrupted), company shares concerns expressed by entire industry

* Company also noted muted metal price reaction to in excess of 50% of primary platinum production being interrupted for more than a quarter of a year