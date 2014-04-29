April 29 Aquarius Platinum Ltd, the
world's fourth-largest platinum miner, reported a fall in
revenue and core operational earnings for the third-quarter from
a year earlier.
The miner, which operates in South Africa's platinum belt
that is prone to labour unrest, said mine earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $11
million for the quarter ended March 31. It reported mine EBITDA
of $30 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $60 million from $100 million a year ago.
However, revenue and mine EBITDA rose from the previous quarter,
driven by higher output at its key Kroondal mine.
