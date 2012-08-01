LONDON Aug 1 Aquarius Platinum said three people died and at least 20 were injured on Wednesday afternoon in a security incident at Kwezi shaft, a production unit at the Kroondal PSA near to Rustenburg in the North West Province of South Africa.

The company said about 200 people, some of whom were armed, forced their way onto the mine property. They were understood to be former employees of the mine's mining contractor, who were dismissed following illegal strike action in June, it said.

The South African Police Service had taken charge of the situation to restore order, it said.

Operations at Kwezi shaft were immediately suspended, and management has evacuated around 450 morning shift employees to ensure their safety, it added. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)