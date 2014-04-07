April 7 Aquarius Platinum Ltd
* Intention to undertake an offer to purchase a minimum of
u.s.$150 million and a maximum of u.s.$225 million in principal
amount of outstanding u.s.$300 million convertible bonds
* Settlement of tender offer will be funded by proceeds
raised pursuant to proposed rights issue of up to u.s.$225
million
* Following expiry of tender offer, company intends to
launch an issue by way of rights of new common shares in capital
of company to qualifying shareholders.
* Following expiry of tender offer on 11 april 2014, company
intends to announce terms of proposed rights issue
* Certain existing bondholders have undertaken to validly
tender up to approximately u.s.$138 million in aggregate
principal amount of existing convertible bonds ( "locked-up
convertible bonds") in tender offer.
* Rights issue is anticipated to be partially underwritten
to an amount not less than minimum tender offer acceptance level
of u.s.$150 million.
* Board believes uncertainty among investors as to aquarius
group's ability to refinance existing convertible bonds has
impacted negatively upon attractiveness of investing in common
shares.
* Current trading remains in line with board's expectation
* Board remains optimistic that u.s. Dollar metal prices
will improve over medium term
* Attributable production for half-year period was 168,014
pgm ounces
* In respect of tender offer, morgan stanley & co.
International plc and rand merchant bankare acting as dealer
managers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: