April 7 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Intention to undertake an offer to purchase a minimum of u.s.$150 million and a maximum of u.s.$225 million in principal amount of outstanding u.s.$300 million convertible bonds

* Settlement of tender offer will be funded by proceeds raised pursuant to proposed rights issue of up to u.s.$225 million

* Following expiry of tender offer, company intends to launch an issue by way of rights of new common shares in capital of company to qualifying shareholders.

* Following expiry of tender offer on 11 april 2014, company intends to announce terms of proposed rights issue

* Certain existing bondholders have undertaken to validly tender up to approximately u.s.$138 million in aggregate principal amount of existing convertible bonds ( "locked-up convertible bonds") in tender offer.

* Rights issue is anticipated to be partially underwritten to an amount not less than minimum tender offer acceptance level of u.s.$150 million.

* Board believes uncertainty among investors as to aquarius group's ability to refinance existing convertible bonds has impacted negatively upon attractiveness of investing in common shares.

* Current trading remains in line with board's expectation

* Board remains optimistic that u.s. Dollar metal prices will improve over medium term

* Attributable production for half-year period was 168,014 pgm ounces

