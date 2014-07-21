Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
July 21 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :
* Has reached separate three-year wage agreements with National Union Of Mineworkers and Solidarity in relation to their respective members employed at Kroondal
* Agreements are effective from July 1, 2014, and will be applied to all employees within respective bargaining units at Kroondal
* Measured on a cost to company basis average increase slightly exceeds increase in cost of living as measured by inflation rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
