July 21 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Has reached separate three-year wage agreements with National Union Of Mineworkers and Solidarity in relation to their respective members employed at Kroondal

* Agreements are effective from July 1, 2014, and will be applied to all employees within respective bargaining units at Kroondal

* Measured on a cost to company basis average increase slightly exceeds increase in cost of living as measured by inflation rate