July 24 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Attributable production from operating mines up 4% quarter-on-quarter, down 1% compared to previous corresponding period

* Average pgm basket price increased 3% for quarter - down 1% compared to previous corresponding period

* Kroondal pgm basket price increased 0.5% on average to r12,822 per pgm ounce quarter-on-quarter - up 12% compared to previous year

* Cash costs at kroondal unchanged at r9,396 per pgm ounce quarter-on-quarter - up 9% compared to previous year