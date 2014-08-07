Aug 7 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :
* $62 million improvement in headline earnings performance
in FY
* Group mine EBITDA marginally down to $30 million (FY2013:
$35 million) due to lower prices, lower production at platmile
tailings retreatment
* FY headline loss (before exceptional charges) of $11
million at 1.13 cents per share (FY2013: loss of $73 million at
8.80 cents per share
* Mine operating net cash flow increased by $42 million to a
$21 million inflow (FY2013: outflow of $20 million)
* Kroondal produced in excess of 430,000 PGM ounces for
first time since 2008
* FY revenue marginally down by 2 pct to $233 million on
lower prices (FY2013: $237 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: