Aug 7 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* $62 million improvement in headline earnings performance in FY

* Group mine EBITDA marginally down to $30 million (FY2013: $35 million) due to lower prices, lower production at platmile tailings retreatment

* FY headline loss (before exceptional charges) of $11 million at 1.13 cents per share (FY2013: loss of $73 million at 8.80 cents per share

* Mine operating net cash flow increased by $42 million to a $21 million inflow (FY2013: outflow of $20 million)

* Kroondal produced in excess of 430,000 PGM ounces for first time since 2008

* FY revenue marginally down by 2 pct to $233 million on lower prices (FY2013: $237 million)