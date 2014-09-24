Sept 24 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Appointment of sir nigel rudd to board of directors and as chairman designate with effect from 1st november 2014

* Nicholas sibley, who has been a director since 1999 and chairman since 2002, will be stepping down on 28th february, 2015

* Sir nigel will become chairman on 1st march, 2015.