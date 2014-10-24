Oct 24 Aquarius Platinum Ltd :

* Q1 revenue increased by 3 pct to $62 million (Q1 2014: $60 million) in line with slightly higher prices

* Attributable production from operating mines up 3 pct quarter-on-quarter and up 4 pct compared to previous corresponding period

* On-Mine ebitda increased 138 pct to $14.8 million (Q1 2014: $6.3 million)

* Cash costs at Kroondal remain below guidance, decreased 4 pct to R9,001 per PGM ounce quarter-on-quarter

* Kroondal PGM basket price increased 4 pct on average to R13,270 per PGM ounce q-o-q- up 12 pct compared to PCP

* Cash costs at Mimosa were up 1 pct to $815 per PGM ounce quarter-on-quarter