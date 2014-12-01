Dec 1 Aquarius Platinum Ltd

* Aquarius Platinum: completion of asset sale Kruidfontein prospecting right

* Aquarius' subsidiary received South African rands equivalent to USD27.0 million (before capital gains tax "cgt") in cash on 1 December 2014

* Aquarius will elect to pay an amount of USD10.8 million to original vendors either in cash or by issue of aquarius shares to same value, or by a combination of cash and shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: