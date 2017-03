Jan 30 Aquarius Platinum Ltd : * Agreed to dispose of two non-core assets that do not form part of the group's planned production profile. * Agreed terms to dispose 100% of C&L Mining and Resources for total consideration of $30 million in cash * Upon completion of sale, Aquarius will receive $16.2 million for its economic interest in prospecting right * Says to dispose of indirect interests in Blue Ridge Platinum Ltd and Sheba's Ridge Platinum Ltd for $37 million in cash * Source text for Eikon: