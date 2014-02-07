JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 Aquarius Platinum Ltd : * Financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2013 * Says revenue decreased by 2 pct to $113 million (H1 2013: $116 million) * Says group attributable production increased by 7 pct to 168,014 pgm ounces * Says mine EBITDA increased by 55 pct to $10 million (H1 2013: $6.5 million) * Says average rand basket price increased by 13 pct compared to the pcp due to a weaker rand * Says group cash balance at period end of $83 million * Says rand weakened by 19 pct on average against the US dollar compared to the pcp * Mine operating net cash flow increased by $62 million to a $5 million inflow (H1 2013: outflow of $57 million) * Performed strongly again, continuing to produce at capacity but impacted by a low pgm dollar price, * Despite the primary deficit in PGM metal markets during the 2013 calendar year which is forecast to increase in 2014 * Results H1 were negatively impacted by strikes at Anglo Platinum in October and the christmas break in operations * Says profitability at mine level (on-mine EBITDA) was $10 million * Lost total of 21 production days were lost for these reasons * Aqp> says total production from all Aquarius operations for the six months to December 2013 was 330,702 pgm ounces, * Anglo Platinum operations were halted by a strike started on 23 January. * Strike at Anglo Platinum will negatively impact production for Q1 2014 * Says consolidated result for the half-year ended 31 December 2013 was a loss of $24 million * Says strike will also delay the completion and commissioning of the coarse grinding expansion