UPDATE 2-UK's John Lewis cuts staff bonus to brace for difficult times
* To retain more profit to weather uncertain markets (Adds executive comments)
LONDON, June 25 Aquarius Platinum Ltd : * Reached wage pact with national union of mineworkers related to employee (not employers) at Kroondal * Agreement will come into effect on 1 July 2013 and will remain in place for
one year. * Source text for Eikon
* To retain more profit to weather uncertain markets (Adds executive comments)
* Shell Canada President says oil sands assets are no longer a strategic fit for Shell
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates prices)