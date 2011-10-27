* Net loss $91.8 mln vs net profit of $42.4 mln

* Makes foreign exchange loss of $94.3 mln

* PGM production falls 8 pct to 109,828 ounces

* Shares up 3.6 pct in London (Adds share price, analyst comment)

LONDON, Oct 27 Aquarius Platinum Ltd swung to a quarterly net loss, primarily due to adverse foreign exchange moves, as precious metal production declined on operational problems.

It posted a net loss of $91.8 million in the quarter to end September, including a $94.3 million forex loss from inter-company loans, compared with a net profit of $42.4 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The company said production, excluding the Blue Ridge mine, fell 8 percent to 109,828 PGM (platinum group metal) ounces.

"The first quarter of FY2012 has been a truly difficult one," said Chief Executive Stuart Murray.

"This escalating underperformance relates to a failure to achieve agreed budgeted production and unit cost targets at all the South African mines, and a failure to maintain acceptable safety standards and industrial relations practices (particularly at Everest)," he said.

A two-week strike at Everest this month will appear in the company's second-quarter figures.

The shares were up 3.6 percent in London at 0812 GMT, underperforming a 4.2 percent gain in a British mining index . Aquarius stock has fallen more than 40 percent so far in the second half of this year.

"Even this weak 1Q'12 does not justify AQP's 19-24 percent underperformance vs its peers over the last 3 months," said Liberum Capital analyst Dominic O'Kane.

Liberum cut its production and earnings forecasts for the miner due to the slow start to the year. It expects Aquarius to produce 556,000 ounces for the financial year, down from its 577,000 ounce forecast, and reduced its FY'12 earnings per share estimate by 10 percent.

Average PGM prices in dollar terms fell 2 percent from the preceding quarter with platinum and palladium both declining 1 percent and rhodium falling 13 percent.

"PGM prices have remained at the lower levels reached at the end of the first quarter in October, and while the European debt crisis remains unresolved and the global economic recovery continues to slow, this situation is unlikely to change," the company said on Thursday.

"The outlook for PGM prices in the medium term remains good, but macroeconomic concerns are likely to outweigh this in the short term." (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Paul Sandle)