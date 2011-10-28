(Adds details, background)

LONDON Oct 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd will switch to a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange so it can remain eligible for inclusion in the FTSE 250 index of mid-sized companies.

The world's fourth-largest platinum producer said on Friday it expected to transfer all of its common shares to a premium listing from its current standard listing at 8.00 GMT on Nov. 28, subject to approval of a related resolution at its annual shareholder meeting on Nov. 25.

Aquarius was admitted to the FTSE UK 250 Index Series of mid-cap companies in January 2006. The miner's primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange and it has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Aquarius posted a first-quarter net loss of $91.8 million on Thursday, primarily due to adverse foreign exchange moves, as precious metal production declined on operational problems. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Paul Hoskins)