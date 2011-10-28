(Adds details, background)
LONDON Oct 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd
will switch to a premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange so it can remain eligible for inclusion in the FTSE 250
index of mid-sized companies.
The world's fourth-largest platinum producer said on Friday
it expected to transfer all of its common shares to a premium
listing from its current standard listing at 8.00 GMT on Nov.
28, subject to approval of a related resolution at its annual
shareholder meeting on Nov. 25.
Aquarius was admitted to the FTSE UK 250 Index
Series of mid-cap companies in January 2006. The miner's primary
listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange and it has a
secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Aquarius posted a first-quarter net loss of $91.8 million on
Thursday, primarily due to adverse foreign exchange moves, as
precious metal production declined on operational problems.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Paul Hoskins)