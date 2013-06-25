JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Aquarius Platinum has reached a one-year wage agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at its Kroondal mine, a rare deal in an industry rocked by labour unrest and a bloody union turf war.

Aquarius, the world's fourth largest platinum producer, said the deal was for an average increase slightly above inflation, which is currently running at 5.6 percent.

The deal will be a relief to Aquarius shareholders as demands that have been presented to gold producers far exceed its settlement. The company's shares rose 4.59 percent to outperform the All-share index.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is demanding gold mining companies more than double the wages of entry-level workers, while rival NUM is seeking pay rises in that sector as high as 60 percent.

Aquarius' bigger rivals Lonmin, Impala Platinum and Amplats have yet to start their wage talks, widely seen to be the toughest ever as ACMU's hardline stance clashes with falling prices and shrinking margins.

Aquarius also said it had extended an agreement with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), its JV partner at Kroondal, which will increase the mine's life to about 9.5 years from 6.5 years.

NUM still represents the majority of the 8,100 workers at Kroondal but elsewhere on the platinum belt it has lost tens of thousands of members to the more militant AMCU.

The NUM/AMCU battle was one reason why Aquarius last year was forced to shut its Everest mine.