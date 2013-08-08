Aug 8 Aquarius Platinum Ltd ,
the fourth-largest platinum producer in the world, reported a
smaller full-year loss, as production increased at two of its
operational mines - Kroondal in South Africa and Mimosa in
Zimbabwe.
Headline loss before exceptional charges narrowed to $61
million for the year ended June 30 from $154 million a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 24 percent to $371 million.
The company said it took an impairment charge of $226
million against the carrying value of its mining assets.
Group attributable production, excluding operations on care
and maintenance, rose 13 percent to 325,103 platinum group metal
(PGM) ounces for the full year.
"Aquarius Platinum has had the flexibility of shutting
high-cost operations, a flexibility not available to its
platinum peers to the same extent. We believe the group has
managed this process extremely well and is well-placed for
improving global auto-market conditions," Citi Research analyst
Jon Bergtheil said in a note.
Labour disputes, union turf wars and weak prices have
squeezed platinum producers in South Africa, home to a lion's
share of the precious metal that is predominantly used in
jewellery and as a catalyst in the auto industry.
Aquarius Platinum's shares were up marginally at 43 pence in
early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.