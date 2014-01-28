AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Aquarius Platinum Ltd : * Attributable production from operating mines up 1 pct q-on-q, up 7 pct compared to previous corresponding period * Says average pgm basket price decreased 2 pct for the quarter - down 9 pct compared to pcp. * The rand weakened against the US dollar by 1 pct on average quarter-on-quarter - down 17 pct compared to pcp * Says surface stockpile at mimosa increased - now 136,000 tonnes * Says cash costs at kroondal decreased 5 pct to R8,612 per pgm ounce q-on-q - up 2 pct comapred to pcp * Says continued regulatory uncertainty in Zimbabwe is of particular concern to

us * Says discussions with Zimbabwe government continue * At Mimosa platinum mile's production for Q2 was at reduced levels, due to

industrial action at anglo platinum * Says we remain hopeful the matters could be agreed with of Zimbabwe

government in due course. * Says results for quarter negatively impacted by strikes at anglo platinum

during October & christmas break. * Says as a result of recent restructuring at anglo, platinum mile has resumed

treating ug2 material