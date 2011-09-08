MELBOURNE Sep 8 An Australian court has blocked a move by Brazil's Vale to force its partner Aquila Resources to vote on a coal project plan, a vote that could have opened the way for Vale to buy out Aquila from the $1.4 billion project.

The Queensland Supreme Court ruled late on Wednesday to bar the meeting due on Sept. 17 from going ahead.

The meeting was to vote on a plan to develop the Eagle Downs coal project without having secured access to rail and port capacity, without which Aquila says it would be unable to line up financing for its share of the A$1.3 billion project.

($1 = 0.944 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)