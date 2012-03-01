* Looking to raise funds for Australian iron ore ambitions
* Indian consortium not sole bidder-report
* Aquila may have to sell new shares to meet funding needs
MELBOURNE, March 1 Aquila Resources
confirmed on Thursday it is in advanced talks to sell
its Washpool coking coal asset to Indian state consortium
International Coal Ventures (ICVL), a closely watched sale the
miner needs to help fund its iron ore ambitions.
Aquila will need to raise more than A$3 billion ($3.24
billion) to fund its 50 percent share of a new iron ore mine and
port project in Western Australia, which has been delayed due to
port and funding issues.
Dow Jones reported on Wednesday that ICVL, which combines
utility NTPC, Steel Authority of India, iron
ore miner NMDC, Coal India and steelmaker
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, had sought to extend talks to buy
Aquila's Washpool hard coking coal project for A$301 million.
The report, citing two unnamed senior Indian government
officials, said ICVL needed two to three weeks extra to secure
approvals from the Indian government.
"The company confirms that it is in advanced discussions
with ICVL, however, at this time, no binding offer capable of
acceptance has been received from ICVL," Aquila said in a
statement to the Australian stock exchange on Thursday.
ICVL is not the only bidder, according to a person familiar
with the transaction, who did not want to be named because the
talks are confidential.
Aquila, being advised by UBS, has been looking to sell the
Washpool hard coking coal project in Queensland and its Avontuur
manganese project in South Africa to help raise funds for its
West Pilbara iron ore project.
Analysts estimate it could get around A$700 million from
asset sales, including Washpool and Avontuur.
The company has said it would like to fund two-thirds of its
A$3 billion share of the West Pilbara iron ore project through
debt, with most of the rest covered through asset sales.
However with credit markets tightening and project costs
increasing, analysts say the company may have to sell new shares
to help fund the project, a factor that has been weighing on
Aquila's share price.
The stock has fallen 12 percent so far this year against a
10 percent rise in the mining sector.
($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill)