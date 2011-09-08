* Aquila wins delay on coking coal project vote

MELBOURNE, Sept 8 An Australian court has blocked a move by Brazil's Vale to make its partner Aquila Resources vote on a coal project plan, a vote that could have opened the way for Vale to buy out Aquila from the $1.75 billion project.

The Queensland Supreme Court ruled late on Wednesday to delay the meeting for the vote due on Sept. 17 until a trial over a disputed feasibility study for their Eagle Downs coking coal project is completed.

If Aquila loses that trial, it faces paying damages to Vale for delaying the project. If Vale loses, the companies may have to come up with a new study for developing the 4.5 million tonnes a year mine, further delaying the project.

Supreme Court of Queensland judge Peter Applegarth ruled there was a case to be made that Vale has not acted in good faith.

"On the evidence before me, Aquila has established a strong case of a breach of clause 2.11 in this regard," Applegarth said in his ruling seen by Reuters.

Clause 2.11 of the joint venture agreement requires the companies to act in good faith and in the interest of the joint venture.

"We're disappointed but not surprised," Chris Coombes, Vale's general manager, coal developments, said about the court ruling.

Vale did not have enough time to put up much of a defense at the hearing on the injunction, Coombes told Reuters.

The meeting on Sept. 17 was to vote on a plan to develop the Eagle Downs project, a 50-50 joint venture, without having secure access to rail and port capacity, with first production in 2014 potentially being stockpiled.

Aquila says without committed rail and port capacity it would not be able to line up financing for its share of the project.

"Aquila's commitment to the development of Eagle Downs is not in question. It is simply a case of not putting the cart before the horse. Financiers will not bank a project of the size of Eagle Downs without a rail and port solution," an Aquila spokesman said.

Aquila's main fear is that Vale is trying to put in a position where it may have to sell its stake under their joint venture terms.

"We have made no secret of it: we would like to gain control of the project. It's a great project," Coombes said.

Aquila's shares dipped 0.3 percent after coming off a trading halt, before later rising 0.7 percent to outpace the broader market.

Vale said it has already committed $875 million for its 50 percent share of the project and is keen to start work, partly because the project will be competing with several other coal developments in the area for equipment, housing and labor.

"Something as basic as accommodation can be the killer blow," Coombes said.

Vale says under Aquila's preferred option, the production from Eagle Downs would be delayed by more than one year, with first production in October 2015, after port access is available.

The Eagle Downs development dispute is one of the several issues that the two companies have been tussling over.

They are trying to settle the price Vale will pay for exercising an option to buy Aquila's 24.5 percent stake in the Belvedere coking coal project, which Aquila estimates will cost A$2.8 billion ($2.97 billion) to develop.

The companies recently reached an agreement allowing them to resume shipments at their Isaac Plains coal mine. ($1 = 0.944 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies and Vinu Pilakkott)