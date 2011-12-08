By Charmian Kok
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 8 Germany's Aquila Capital
plans to launch an Asia-focused hedge fund and a $150 million
agricultural fund in the first half of 2012, as part of a plan
to expand in Asia and broaden the range of offerings for its
largely European clientele.
"The whole mess in Europe at the moment has increased demand
for diversification products for the Asian markets," Aquila
founder and chief executive Roman Rosslenbroich told Reuters in
an interview.
Aquila, which manages about 3 billion euros ($4.02 billion),
opened its first Asian office in Singapore in October.
The firm ranks 32nd among European hedge funds according to
the Hedge Fund Journal and Newedge, a large brokerage, and its
clients include several European pension funds and private
banks.
Aquila is looking to hire a local fund managers to lead the
Asian hedge fund strategy, Rosslenbroich said, joining a growing
number of Western money managers looking to start operations in
the second biggest hedge fund centre of Asia.
Its operations out of Singapore is led by Chum Yong Quah,
who earlier worked for Fidelity as head of private banking and
Southeast Asia development.
Aquila's close-ended agriculture fund will invest in
farmland in New Zealand and Australia, and will only target
Asian investors.
Rosslenbroich said investors seeking growth that is not
correlated to the main bonds and equity in the wake of Europe's
debt crisis should invest in agricultural farmland, which will
likely benefit from the world's booming population and limited
resources.
"We have 200,000 new people in the world everyday, and most
of them are in Asia. All these people need to be fed, lots of
people are getting richer, so they want more meat, milk etc.
This is a very big demand trend," said Rosslenbroich.
This, coupled with fewer supply of land available for
agriculture, will continue to drive returns on investments in
farmland, he added.
"The real diversifiers are real asset investments. A cow
doesn't read the Wall Street Journal, it will still produce
milk. There are long term fundamental trends behind this," he
said.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Editing by Nishant Kumar and Kevin Lim)