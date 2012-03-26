(Adds details)
* Aquila, Vale agree on coal shipments through June 2013
* Aquila drops damages claim against Vale
* Aquila shares fall 1.2%, lag market
MELBOURNE, March 26 World no.2 miner Vale
has reached a truce with Australia's Aquila
Resources over coal shipments from their co-owned Isaac
Plains mine in Queensland, allowing the two sides to sell coal
through June 2013.
The agreement ensures Aquila will be able to sell coal at
least through June next year, which is crucial as it needs the
revenue to help fund its other projects, including an iron ore
project in Western Australia.
Brazil's Vale had tried to stop Aquila shipping coal from
the Isaac Plains mine last year and threatened to end their
joint venture, saying the companies' agreement did not allow
them to make separate shipments from the mine.
The pact marks a thaw in the relationship between the two
companies which have been locked in several court fights over
their joint ventures, including two coking coal projects in
Queensland, Eagle Downs and Belvedere.
Aquila said it had entered a new coal lifting agreement with
Vale effective through June 2013, replacing an agreement that
was due to expire this week, and would drop damages claims
against Vale.
"Aquila considers that the resolution of these issues will
now enable (Aquila unit) IP Coal and Vale IP to focus their
efforts on delivering value from the Isaac Plains Coal Mine for
the benefit of their respective stakeholders," Aquila's
executive chairman, Tony Poli, said in a statement.
Aquila's shares fell 1.2 percent to A$4.92 after the
announcement, in a flat broader market.
The stock has been under pressure for some time as investors
worry the company may have to resort to a large share sale to
pay for its more than A$3 billion ($3 billion) share of the West
Pilbara iron ore project.
($1 = 0.9563 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sugita Katyal)