SYDNEY, April 2 Australia's Aquila Resources has urged global mining giant Vale to agree to an independent valuation for a disputed coal mining joint venture after Vale lost an appeal in Australia's courts.

Vale and Aquila have been wrangling for more than two years over how much Vale should pay Aquila for a stake in the multi-billion-dollar Belvedere coal mine project in Queensland state.

"Aquila trusts that Vale will now join with Aquila to progress the appointment of a determining valuer without further delay," Aquila Executive chairman Tony Poli said in a statement.

Vale could not be reached for comment.

The dispute centres on the "fair market value" price that Vale must pay to exercise an option to buy Aquila's 24.5 percent interest in the project, which Aquila estimates will cost about $3 billion to develop. Vale, the world's second-largest miner, holds the rest of Belvedere.

RBC Capital Markets, hired by Aquila, valued the stake at A$330 million ($342 million), while Citi, hired by Vale, said the stake was worth A$117 million.

Vale in 2011 argued unsuccessfully in the Supreme Court of Queensland that RBC overestimated how much coal could be extracted from the resource and did not account for the cost of extracting gas from the coal.

It appealed the ruling but its appeal was dismissed late last week, Aquila said.

A preliminary study by the two partners of the Belvedere project points to a mine initially yielding 3.5 million tonnes of coking coal a year eventually doubling to 7 million tonnes.

The dispute has added to the tension between the two companies, which only last week resolved a legal squabble over how to market coal from another jointly owned coal project, Eagle Downs.

Aquila sued Vale last July for damages over four coal shipments it said it had been stopped from exporting. Aquila has since dropped that damages claim. ($1 = 0.9653 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)