LONDON Oct 29 The chief executive of a European
stock market launching next year plans to charge banks a flat
rate to trade in a direct challenge to the main exchanges in the
region.
Alasdair Haynes, the chief executive of Aquis Exchange and
the former head of Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European stock
market, said he wants to take a different approach to fees when
Aquis goes live in the middle of 2013.
"We believe exchanges need to be much more of a utility
model and we plan to offer a new way of charging for trading --
on a per trade rather than an ad valorem basis," said Haynes.
The main European exchanges charge clients fees based on the
value of the trade whereas London-based Aquis's flat rate will
be irrespective of the size of the transaction.
Aquis is aiming to undercut incumbents such as the London
Stock Exchange, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche
Boerse, as well as Chi-X Europe, which is now owned
by Bats Global Markets.
Traders have questioned the logic of launching a stock
exchange with European equity markets in the doldrums because of
the global financial crisis and concerns about the future of the
euro zone.
"People have talked a lot about timing but this is a great
time to hire," said Haynes.
"So far we have seven employees, including our Chief
Operating Officer Jonathan Clelland, who is ex-HSBC. We want to
bring in at least another 17 people by the middle of next year,
including a Chief Finance Officer and a head of regulation," he
added.
The Aquis chief is conscious the exchange will likely fail
if it is just another version of Chi-X -- the company he ran for
two years until he left at the end of last year -- and is
looking to introduce some new features with his new venue.
"We need to be quite Big Bang on the launch, we need market
support from day one. We are having these conversations now but
I believe in a hybrid market, that incorporates order driven
flow for the top stocks and some elements of a quote driven
market for mid-cap stocks," said the Aquis chief.
Haynes said the exchange will open trading in European
stocks, subject to regulatory approval, but will look to other
products over time.
"We are launching with cash equities but we are not going to
be constrained by asset class, rather we are looking at all
forms of cash, including commodities, gold and fixed income," he
said.