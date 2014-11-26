LONDON Nov 25 Share trading platform Aquis
Exchange has increased monthly volumes as well as liquidity in
some markets in its first year, progress it hopes can convince
more investment banks to use its service.
The company, which marks its one-year anniversary on
Wednesday, wants to shake up European equities trading by
introducing subscription-based pricing for market users.
Instead of charging customers based on the value of trades
like the main European exchanges such as the London Stock
Exchange, Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
, Aquis users pay a flat fee based on the number of
trades they make.
It has focused on the largest stocks by market value in the
12 markets it covers, including Denmark, Britain and Italy.
The UK-based company says its volumes have grown almost
every month in the last 12 months, with 1.4 billion euros ($1.75
billion) worth traded in October.
Its market share stands at around 0.17 percent, according to
BATS Chi-X Europe data, but Aquis Chief Executive Alasdair
Haynes urged market participants to also look at measures of
liquidity to assess its progress.
Citing data from research firm LiquidMetrix, Haynes said in
some markets, such as Italy and Sweden, Aquis ranks only one or
two places behind the national exchanges in terms of tightness
of spreads and depth of order book.
He added that those factors were likely to become more
important to market participants as they focus on best execution
- a European Union law that requires banks and brokers to take
all reasonable steps to get the best possible deal when
executing orders on behalf of customers.
Haynes, the former head of Chi-X, said Aquis' primary aim
for its second year would be to get the remaining four or five
major investment banks yet to join its service to sign up.
(1 US dollar = 0.8022 euro)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Pravin Char)