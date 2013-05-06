Position: Argentina's central bank president

Incumbent: Mercedes Marco del Pont

Born: Aug. 28, 1959

Term: Appointed in February 2010 by President Cristina Fernandez on an interim basis and later confirmed in the post without specifying an end date for her term.

Key facts:

- Marco del Pont rejects orthodox monetary policies as a way to stem inflation in Latin America's third-largest economy and has maintained the bank's managed-float policy to avoid abrupt swings in the value of the peso currency, which the bank has allowed to depreciate nominally over time.

- Her management of the currency has come under criticism as the black market exchange rate depreciates much faster than the official one, spurring talk of a possible official devaluation to come after October mid-term elections.

- Marco del Pont backs the government's use of foreign currency reserves to pay debt.

- The decision to pay debt with reserves sparked months of legal and political wrangling in 2010 as opposition lawmakers sought to roll back the measure, which they said violated the central bank's charter and would fuel double-digit inflation. Congress reformed the charter in March 2012, freeing up more reserves and central bank loans for the Treasury's use.

- An economist with a master's degree from Yale University, Marco del Pont supports policies that promote industrial development and state intervention to create jobs and stoke economic growth.

- Her great uncle is the late Argentine politician Rogelio Frigerio, a founding member of a progressive school of thinkers that saw industrialization as key to economic development.

- A close ally of Fernandez, Marco del Pont headed state-run bank Banco Nacion before being appointed central bank chief. She served as a ruling-party lawmaker representing the capital, Buenos Aires, between 2005 and 2008.

- Marco del Pont was director of local think tank Development Research Foundation, known as FIDE, which advocates unorthodox economic policies.