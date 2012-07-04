SINGAPORE, July 4 Property fund management firm
ARA Asset Management said on Wednesday its two largest
shareholders, CEO John Lim and Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Holdings, have cut their stakes
in the Singapore-listed firm.
JL Investment Group, a firm controlled by Lim, said in a
corporate disclosure its deemed interest in ARA will fall to
32.4 percent from 36.45 percent once the share sale is
completed.
Together, JL and Cheung Kong will continue to control a
substantial stake of 46.98 percent in ARA, according to the
regulatory statement.
Cheung Kong, Li's Hong Kong-listed flagship property firm,
held 15.6 percent of ARA as at Aug 22, 2011, according to ARA's
website.
ARA, which manages S$20.8 billion ($16.49 billion) in
property assets as at end-March, said the sale of shares of by
its two shareholders "is to enhance the trading liquidity of ARA
shares and to meet investors' strong demand for ARA shares".
($1 = 1.2614 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)