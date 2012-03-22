SINGAPORE, March 22 ARA Asset Management Ltd's planned initial public offering of a yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore could raise as much as S$1 billion ($790.6 million), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

"The listing is targeted to be around June or July," one of the sources told Reuters.

ARA, part-owned by Hong Kong property giant Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, is planning to inject Chinese office and retail properties from its flagship Asia Dragon Fund into Singapore's first yuan-denominated REIT, sources said. ($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim and John O'Callaghan)