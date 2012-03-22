(Adds details, background)
By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE, March 22 ARA Asset Management Ltd's
planned initial public offering of a yuan-denominated
real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore could raise as
much as S$1 billion ($790.6 million), three sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
"The listing is targeted to be around June or July," one of
the sources told Reuters.
ARA, part-owned by Hong Kong property giant Cheung Kong
(Holdings) Ltd, is planning to inject Chinese office
and retail properties from its flagship Asia Dragon Fund into
what would be Singapore's first yuan-denominated REIT, sources
said.
DBS Bank, Citigroup and Standard Chartered
have already started working on the Singapore listing.
The $1.1 billion Asia Dragon Fund, set up in 2007, is fully
invested and the manager has since shifted focus towards
managing and divesting the assets, ARA said when it announced
its financial results in February.
Many of the fund's properties are in China, although its
mandate also covers Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.
REIT IPOs in Singapore tend to be large because of the way
they are structured. For instance, if ARA and related parties
choose to retain 30 percent interest in the Asia Dragon Fund's
assets, they would have to buy 30 percent of the units in the
newly created REIT vehicle.
ARA now manages six listed REITs, including Singapore-listed
Suntec REIT and Hong Kong-listed Hui Xian REIT
, a yuan-denominated trust backed by Cheung Kong, the
flagship property firm of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing.
It also has several unlisted funds and managed S$20.2
billion worth of real estate assets as of the end of last year.
DBS and Citigroup have declined comment, while ARA and
StanChart could not be reached.
Last year, ARA put on hold plans to list a REIT with Qatari
hotels and serviced residences worth about $1 billion in
Singapore, due to geopolitical problems in the Middle East and
North Africa.
($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars)
