(Corrects company name in paragraph 5 to Straits Trading)
SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore conglomerate Straits
Trading Co Ltd will acquire a 20.1 percent stake in
Singapore-listed ARA Asset Management Ltd for S$294.4
million ($238 million) from Cheung Kong Investment Company and a
firm fully-owned by ARA's Chief Executive John Lim.
"This strategic alliance in real estate will enable STC to
unlock value from its property business and create new avenues
to expand and diversify its real estate portfolio," Straits
Trading said in a statement on Monday. ARA also made the
announcement in a separate statement.
ARA is an affiliate of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing's Cheung
Kong Group and manages a number of real estate
investment trusts.
"ARA will also manage STC's entire investment property
portfolio (other than hospitality-related assets) as a separate
account subject to signing of definitive agreements," STC said.
Straits Trading will also form a co-investment vehicle with
John Lim.
Trading in shares of ARA and Straits Trading was halted
ahead of the announcement.
($1 = 1.2365 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Kevin Lim; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong)