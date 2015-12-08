NEW YORK Dec 8 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday that thousands of non-U.S. citizens could not pursue claims against Arab Bank Plc for providing support to militant groups behind attacks in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld a 2013 ruling that dismissed lawsuits against the Jordan-based bank, which a jury last year found liable for providing material support for Hamas in a trial pursued by Americans. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)